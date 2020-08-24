Redmi 9 Prime Sale: In India, the Redmi 9 Prime is available in two variants. One with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the other one is 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you are a tech-savvy person and looking to buy a new smartphone for yourself, then there is a piece of good news for you as the Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale for the second time in this month on Monday. The sale will likely begin at 12 pm on Monday via Amazon and Mi.com.

In India, the Redmi 9 Prime is available in two variants. One with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the other one is 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The Redmi 9 Prime will be available in Matte Black, Sunrise Flare, Space Blue and Mint Green colour options.

Here’s all you need to know about the specifications and features of Redmi 9 Prime:

Redmi 9 Prime will have an IPS display which will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) screen. The IPS Display will provide a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and the smartphone will also have a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Redmit 9 Prime weighs about 198 grams and has a length of 163.32 mm, a width of 77.01 mm and a height of 9.1 mm.

Redmi 9 Prime will have long battery life as the smartphone comes with 5,020 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. Redmi 9 Prime will also feature an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which will be paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM. The Redmi 9 Prime will have onboard storage of 128 GB. However, the smartphone will also have expandable storage up to 512 GB.

If you are interested in photography, then Redmi 9 Prime is exactly the phone you need as it offers a 13-megapixel primary shooter. It also has an 8-megapixel secondary shooter which has an ultra-wide-angle lens that can provide the users with a 118-degree field of view (FoV). The Redmi 9 Prime also has a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Speaking about selfie lovers, the Redmi 9 Prime comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

What about the price of Redmi 9 Prime?

The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of Redmi 9 Prime will be available at a price of Rs 9,999 in India while the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Redmi 9 Prime will be available at a price of Rs 11,999.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma