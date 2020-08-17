New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Redmi 9 Prime smartphone will go on flash sale on Monday at 12 pm on its official website Mi.com and e-commerce website Amazon. This will be the first flash sale of the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched Redmi 9 in Spain in June this year. The same phone was launched in India as Redmi 9 Prime. The smartphone comes with a Waterdrop notch display and five cameras.

Redmi 9 Prime price and Amazon offers

The Redmi 9 Prime smartphone was launched in India under the budget segment and its 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999. The price of 6GB + 128GB storage variant is Rs 11,999. Before this, Redmi 9 Prime smartphone was made available for sale in Amazon Prime Day Sale from August 6 to August 12. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options on Redmi 9 Prime and a 5 per cent instant discount on HSBC cashback card.

Redmi 9 Prime features and specifications

Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 4GB DDR4x RAM. The dual-sim smartphone has a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS Waterdrop notch display. Redmi 9 Prime has five cameras - a 13-megapixel primary image sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on rear and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone has a 5,020mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The Xiaomi has given 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. The phone comes with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port are among the connectivity features of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime.

