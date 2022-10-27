Redmi 12 Series To Launch Today; Know Expected Specifications Here

Xiaomi is going to launch its all new Redmi Note 12 Series in China today. It has been speculated that the new Note 12 series would include Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. It is also speculated that the phone would feature a 4300mAh battery along with fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro Specification (Rumoured):

Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphones are set to feature the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC in partnership with 8 GB RAM and 256GB ROM. According to the reports, the Redmi Note 12 will sport a 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display along with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz.

Talking about the optics, the phone will get a 200-megapixel primary shooter with 8-megapixel ultra wide camera and 2-megapixel macro lens. Talking about the front camera, it is expected that the phone will feature a 16-megapixel camera.

On the other hand, Redmi has confirmed the specifications of its 12 Pro model which is said to be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC along with triple camera setup. The primary shooter will be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation. According to the reports, the phone will be offered in two shades- Shallow Dream Galaxy and Time Blue.

The Redmi 12 series has appeared online ahead of the launch, confirming some of the leaked specifications. The datasheet supports the company's assertion that the Redmi Note 12 Explorer edition will offer 210W fast charging. According to reports, the other two versions enable 67W and 120W rapid charging. The 6.67-inch OLED displays should be the same across all versions. All three phones are anticipated to include UFS 2.2 flash storage and LPDDR4x RAM.