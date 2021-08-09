The Redmi 10 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and pack a 5,000 mAh battery. It is expected to come with a Mali-G52 MC2 graphics processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It will run Android 11 based MIUI12.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese budget smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is ready to unveil the Redmi 10, successor to its Redmi 9 series. Though the phone is yet to be officially announced by the company, it was listed on Singaporean e-commerce site 'Courts' briefly but was removed soon after. Its current online listings suggest that it is ready to impress users with its features.

Here is a look at all you need to know about the Xiaomi Redmi 10, revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma on his official Twitter account:

Redmi 10 renders and specifications listed on a bunch of e-commerce platforms ahead of launch.#Xiaomi #redmi #Redmi10 pic.twitter.com/yj58yX5SzA — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 8, 2021

The Redmi 10 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and pack a 5,000 mAh battery. It is expected to come with a Mali-G52 MC2 graphics processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It will run Android 11 based MIUI12.

The phone is reported to have a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and two 2-megapixel lenses for depth and macro shots. It will house an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It may come in three color options - Sea Blue, Pebble White, and Carbon Gray.

The panel finish is glossy and the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side. Volume rockers are situated on the right spine, while the speakers and USB Type-C port are seen to be located on the bottom edge. The listings also reveal most of the specifications of the Redmi 10. These suggest a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display on the smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Connectivity options will include USB Type-C 2.0, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-SIM support, and dual SIM support. The smartphone measures 162 x 75.3 x 8.95 mm. Other specs include MIUI 12 on top of Android 11, 18W fast charging, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Redmi 10 price as per the leaked listing is $249 (roughly Rs 13,600). Xiaomi is expected to launch this device in India later this year.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha