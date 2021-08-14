New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Xiaomi upcoming smartphone Redmi 10 will soon be released in India. However, ahead of its official release, specifications and images of Redmi 10 have been "accidentally" leaked by a blog post on Xiaomi's global Mi.com website on Friday. The post, however, has been removed now.



Redmi 10 Specifications:



The phone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD panel full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels). It also has AdaptiveSync refresh rate support which means that users will be able to select 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rates according to their preference. The phone will support Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The phone will run on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for screen protection in the phone. The body of the phone is made from polycarbonate.



Redmi 10 Connectivity:



In terms of connectivity, the phone will support Dual-SIM, 4G, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS (GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS), USB Type-C. Also, a 3.5mm headphone jack will be supported. If we talk about the dimensions of the device, then it will be 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92mm. The weight of the phone will be 181 grams and it will come in three colour options -- Carbon Gray, Pebble White and Sea Blue.



Redmi 10 Camera:



A quad rear camera setup has been given in the Xiaomi Redmi 10 smartphone. Its primary camera will be 50MP. Apart from this, the phone has an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. While there will be an 8 MP front camera for selfies. Apart from this, a micro SD card slot has been given to the phone.



The phone supports dual stereo speakers, and side-mounted fingerprint sensors have been given. For power backup, the phone will have a 5,000mAh battery, which will come with 18W fast charger support. Also, 9W reverse charging support will be available.



Redmi 10 Price and Availability:



The Redmi 10 smartphone will be offered in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options. At present, no information the company has not given any information regarding the price of the phone.

