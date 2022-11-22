Red Bull MEO Season 5 Concludes; All You Need To Know About The Event

Red Bull M.E.O., a global competitive celebration of the mobile gaming scene, found its national champions at the final held on Sunday, 20th November, at the picturesque Sunder Nursery, Delhi. Several esports teams came face to face to battle it out for three titles: Pokémon UNITE, Clash of Clans, and World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3).



World Cricket Championship 3 was the curtain-raiser of the day. Hyderabad’s Rachakonda Sai Kumar emerged champion against Ujjwal Sharma in another thrilling encounter. A total of 96 players qualified for the playoffs after 48 days of daily qualifiers starting from 16th September to 2nd November which were played on both WCC 2 and WCC3. The playoffs took place between the 8th to 11th of November. The top 2 players progressed to the India Finale.

WCC 3 champion Rachakonda Sai Kumar, 25, said, "When I return to the office with this trophy, everyone will congratulate me. As someone who has come from humble beginnings, this is a huge victory for me. My family would be so proud of me. Red Bull deserves all the credit for providing me with this chance to excel. I love to play video games, so this championship couldn't have come at a better time for me”.

A staggering 176k gamers competed in the three games during the fifth Red Bull M.E.O. To meet and greet the fans, some of the biggest names in Indian gaming, such as Techno Gamerz, Ankit V3nom Panth, Jonathan Gaming, Payal Gaming, K18 Ketan Patel, Krutika Plays, Soul Regaltos, Samay Raina, etc., were also in attendees. Srushti Tawde, a rising rap star, performed an electrifying performance.