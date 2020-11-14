Though the original date for the launch has not been revealed, it is expected that X7 series will be released in the first quarter of 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In what could be a piece of good news, Realme India and Europe chief executive officer (CEO) Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme X7 series will be launched in India in 2021.

In a tweet, Sheth confirmed that the Realme X7 series will be launched in India next year with "democratise 5G technology". Though the original date for the launch has not been revealed, it is expected that X7 series will be released in the first quarter of 2021.

"We were the first to introduce 5G smartphones in India with Realme X50 Pro. Now our plan is to democratize 5G technology in 2021 starting with the launch of Realme X7 series and then bring it to more devices. #DareToLeap with us as Realme gets ready to be the 5G leader," he tweeted.

What do we know about Realme X7 and X7 Pro features and specifications?

While no official confirmation has been made on the launch of Realme X7 series in India, media reports suggest that the two phones will come with a system that will support dual SIMS. Apart from that, the Realme X7 will be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC and will have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display.

Speaking about its storage options, the Realme X7 will have an 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB external storage. On the other hand, X7 Pro will come with 256 GB external storage and an 8 GB RAM. The Realme X7 will be powered by 4,300 mAh battery while X7 Pro will have a 4,500 mAh battery.

If you love taking pictures, then the X7 series is particularly for you as the two phones will be available with a 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro will also have a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma