New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Realme, which has emerged as one of the leading mobile brands in India, has now promised to launch 5G smartphones under Rs 10,000 in the country. Speaking at a webinar on Wednesday, Realme chief executive officer (CEO) Madhav Sheth has announced the company's plan to expand the 5G network in India.

"In 2021, we aim to be the 5G leader in India, making technology more accessible from the premium to the masses," he said.

It must be mentioned here that there are several 5G smartphones in Realme's lineup including the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.



During the webinar, the CEO also disclosed that the company is planning to launch the Realme GT series. Apart from that, the company is also thinking of launching a 5G smartphone line-up in the Narzo line by launching new models this year, said Sheth.

The Realme GT series is a part of its 5G debut which will be launched in the next quarter. The Realme GT 5G was initially launched in China in March and the company unveiled the smartphone in June in global markets including Europe, Russia, and Thailand.



Seth also revealed that there will be multiple GT models for the Indian market, not just one product. On the other hand, Realme has recently launched Realme Narzo 30 5G in India. Meanwhile, Realme had promised to include all the 5G phones under the budget of Rs 30,000. However, the promise is now being extended to all new Realme smartphones over Rs 15,000.

Last month, Seth had said that the company is ready to launch 5G smartphones at a price of around Rs.7,500. However, as per the company, it is difficult to predict that till when the company can come up with an entire 5G range of smartphones.

