New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Realme Narzo 50 is all set to be launched in India today, February 24. The company will unveil its popular Narzo series at an online event scheduled at 12:30 pm. Smartphone lovers can watch live streaming on Realme's Youtube channel. The launch will also be broadcasted on the company's social media handles.

Here's a direct link to view Realme's Narzo 50 launch:

Where to buy the smartphone from?

The Realme Narzo 50 will be available for sale on Amazon according to an information page for the handset created on the e-commerce platform.

Realme Narzo 50 expected specifications

Realme Narzo 50 is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery and 33-watt fast charging support. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor and offer 120Hz refresh rate screen. The phone will come with a 6.6-inch display and will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated on the power button.

The new addition to Realme's Narzo series is listed on US FCC ( Federal Communications Commission) which states that the Realme smartphone will come with a punch-hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera. The cutout will be placed on the top left corner of the phone. It will have a triple rear camera setup offered in a rectangular camera module, at the back of the phone, that houses the LED flash. There will also be a patterned finish on the back of the phone. The phone could have a 16MP selfie camera.

Further, the smartphone will measure 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5mm. It is expected to run on the company’s own Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone will offer a 50MP main sensor alongside a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme Narzo 50: Expected Price in India

The price of the phone is yet to be revealed. However, according to Gadgets360, the device is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 15,999 in India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha