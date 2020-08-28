Realme Narzo 10A Sale: The Realme Narzon 10A is available in two variants in India -- 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Realme Narzo 10A, which was launched in India last month, will go on sale on Friday. The sale, which will begin at noon on Friday, will be held via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme Narzo series is available in India in two variants – Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. The Narzo 10A is a budget-friendly smartphone and is available at a price under Rs 10,000 in India.

What about the price of Realme Narzo 10A?

The Realme Narzon 10A is available in two variants in India -- 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. In India, the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs 8,999 while the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The smartphone is available in two colour variants – So Blue and So White.

Realme Narzo 10A Offers:

If purchased via MobiKwik from the official website of Realme, the users will get a cashback of Rs 500, whereas from Flipkart, Realme Narzo 10A can be purchased with the no coast EMI option. Apart from this, unlimited cashback of five per cent is being given on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. You can also get five per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Realme Narzo 10A Specifications and Features:

Realme Narzo 10A has a 6.5-inch HD + display with a screen resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. This smartphone works on the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The Realme Narzo 10A can be expanded using a microSD card. Speaking about its battery performance, the Realme 10A has 5,000mAh battery which supports standard charging as well as reverse charging.

For photography lovers, the Realme Narzo 10A is available with a triple rear camera which supports a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfie lovers, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 5-megapixel front camera.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma