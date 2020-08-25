Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale in India today, August 25 via Flipkart and the company's official website Realme.com. Check Realme Narzo 10 price in India and specifications.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale in India today, August 25 via Flipkart and the company's official website Realme.com. The flash sale will go live at 12:00 pm on both Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme had launched Narzo 10 in India in May this year when the government relaxed lockdown restrictions. Since then, the phone is available via flash sales on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme Narzo 10 is a budget smartphone that runs on RealmeUI and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme Narzo 10 India price and Flipkart sale offers

As mentioned earlier, Realme Narzo 10 is a budget-segment smartphone and its price in India is RS 11,999 for the only available 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is available in three colour varients - that blue, that green and that white. Flipkart users can get an additional 10 per cent discount on Realme Narzo 10. The offer is available when you pay using Federal Bank debit card. Users can also get a 5 per cent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. No-cost EMI option is also available on Realme Narzo 10.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The dual-sim Realme Narzo 10 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone runs on RealmeUI and comes with 128GB of internal storage. The Realme Narzo 10 wears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and has a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Coming to the optics, Realme Narzo 10 has quad rear camera setup with 48-MP primary shooter, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In the front, Realme Narzo 10 has 16 MP camera to click selfies.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma