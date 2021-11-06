New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone that will fall under its premium segment smartphones. However, no specific detail about the smartphone has been revealed. Earlier this year, the company launched its all-new GT series as its new flagship.

Speaking at the China Mobile Global Partners Conference, Realme Vice President, Xu Qi, said that a lot of high-end Realme products will be launched early next year. It is expected that the flagship phone may cost CNY 5,000, which is roughly Rs 58,200. However, the vice president kept most of the details under the wrap, and the brand is yet to share the specifications and features of the upcoming flagship.

According to various speculations, the company will introduce wireless charging, which is considered one of the biggest features in the upcoming premium flagship. Realme phone still doesn’t support wireless charging features. Earlier this year, Realme announced its MagDart magnetic wireless charging technology. However, the company is yet to disclose more about the technology and launch of the phone.

Right now, one of the highest-end smartphones from the brand is Realme GT which was launched in India early this year and was priced at Rs 37,999.

Specifications of Realme GT:

Realme GT comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone is equipped with a 64 MP triple camera system and also supports 65W fast-charging technology.

Later, the company introduced a set of GT-branded phones including GT Neo, a GT Master Edition, a GT Neo Flash Edition, a GT Master Explorer Edition, a GT Neo 2, and a GT Neo 2T.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen