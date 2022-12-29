Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch; Details Inside

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch the new generation mid-range popular flagship phone Realme GT Neo 5 in the first month of next year. Surprisingly, the all-new Realme GT Neo 5 could enter the market with a massive 240W charging technology. This came after a poster having all the key specifications surfaced online ahead of its launch.

Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications:

Looking at the leaked poster, the Realme GT Neo 5 will have a 6.7-inch OLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate panel of 144 Hz. The phone will also feature a dedicated in-display fingerprint sensor for privacy.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset along with (up to) 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 4,600mAh battery that is likely to support 240W fast charging. It is very much expected that the phone will be fully charged within 10 minutes. However, it is expected that the phone will be offered in multiple variants hence it may differ in terms of battery size and fast charging support. The phone is said to run on Realme UI 4.0-based Android 13 OS.

In terms of optics, the phone is expected to come with a triple camera setup that includes a Sony IMX890 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens for crisp shots. The phone is expected to have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Along with the triple camera unit, a vertical LED strip can be seen in the poster.

For a change, the phone is also expected to come with RGB lighting to make it look more aesthetically pleasing.

Realme GT Neo 5 Price:

The company has not made any official announcements regarding the design, specifications, or camera. The phone is scheduled to launch on January 5, 2023, in China.