Realme GT Neo 5 Debuts In China With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset; Check Details Here

The highly anticipated next-generation flagship Realme GT Neo 5 finally made its debut in China and is likely to make its Indian debut soon. The smartphone comes with a fancy design along with a flagship set of features and two different trims. Here is the list of specifications that the smartphone comes offered with.

Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications:

The all-new Realme GT Neo 5 comes with a 6.74 inches AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 144 Hz and 1240 x 2772 pixels of resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB for the base trim or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM for the top trim. The company has offered a UFS 3.1 internal storage of up to 256GB for the base trim and 1TB for the top-end trim.

The base trim gets an option of 150W fast charging and comes paired with a massive 5,000mAh battery pack. On the other hand, the top trim gets the world’s first fast charging support of 240W and comes paired with the 4,600mAh battery pack. The company claims that the phone can get from 0 to 20 percent charging in just 80 seconds.

Speaking of optics, the smartphone gets a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation as the primary shooter. It is supported by an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens (Sony IMX355), and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Realme GT Neo 5 gets a 16 MP front camera.

Realme GT Neo 5 Price:

The price of Realme GT Neo 5 starts at 2,499 Yuan (roughly Rs. 30,376) and goes all the way up to 3,499 Yuan (roughly Rs 42,508). Variant wise price is listed below.

Realme GT Neo 5 150W

8GB + 256GB – 2,499 Yuan (roughly Rs. 30,376)

12GB + 256GB – 2,699 Yuan (roughly Rs 32,851)

16GB + 256GB – 2,899 Yuan (roughly Rs 35,244)

Realme GT Neo 5 240W

16GB + 256GB – 3,199 Yuan (roughly Rs. 38,793)

16GB + 1TB – 3,499 Yuan (roughly Rs 42,508)

The smartphone is available in three different colours- Black, White, and Purple.