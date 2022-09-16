Realme GT Neo 3T With 80W SuperDart Charge Launched In India; Know Price, Availability Here

REALME, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand on Friday, added the latest GT NEO 3T to its GT series. With an 80W SuperDart Charge, the brand new real me smartphone is one of the fastest-charging smartphones in its price segment coupled with the most reputed chipset in the industry, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

While speaking about the brand new at the launch event, Madhav Sheth who is the CEO of realme India said, “As the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, our goal is to provide our users with the best-in-class solutions. With the arrival of the realme GT NEO 3T, we are expanding our GT series and offering the greatest CPU and cutting-edge technologies to our customers. With its technological innovation and elegant design, the new smartphone will provide powerful performance and a solid experience that meets the demands of heavy users."

"The exclusive racing flag design on the realme GT NEO 3T has been conceptualized by Realme’s Design Studio in partnership with our Design Studio designers in India. We have recently launched the realme Design Studio in India and are confident that we will be able to further leverage our expertise of bringing the perfect amalgamation of technology and design," he added.

Realme GT NEO 3T: FEATURES

5000mAh Massive Battery + 80W SuperDart Charge:

It is one of the Fastest Charging smartphones in the price segment with 80W SuperDart charge technology. It houses a massive 5000 mAh battery which adopts a dual-cell series structure, enabling the battery to get charged to 50% capacity in just 12 minutes while reducing the decline in effective battery capacity and ensuring the phone’s longevity after long-term use.

5G Mobile Platform:

Ensuring faster internet access, the realme GT NEO 3T comes with 5G and WiFi 6 support. With the realme GT NEO 3T, realme has also come up with its largest stainless steel VC for the very first time. It packs in a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with a 92.6% screen-to-body ratio along with a design inspired by racing flags in motorsports, representing sprint and victory.

64MP main Camera:

The realme GT NEO 3T also houses a 64MP main camera, making pictures clearer and brighter along with a 16MP front camera with preset dramatic filter, super nightscape mode and street photography mode. It will also be receiving the Android 13 update in October 2022.

Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Plus:

It employs an 8-layer heat dissipation structure with the most thermally conductive substance found in nature to cover 100% of the core heat source. It features the largest stainless steel VC ever manufactured by realme, with the centre frame's high thermal conductivity alloy material providing improved heat dissipation efficiency for the realme GT NEO 3T.

120Hz E4 AMOLED Display:

Realme GT NEO 3T features a 6.62-inch 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The brightness for the realme GT NEO 3T screen peaks at 1300 nits, ensuring clarity indoors and outdoors.

Realme GT NEO 3T: Different Colours And Price

The Realme GT NEO 3T will be available in three colors - Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black and will be available for users in three storage variants priced at INR 29,999 (6GB+128GB), INR 31,999 (8GB+128GB) and INR 33,999 (8GB+256GB).

Realme GT NEO 3T: When Will It Be Available For Sale?

The first sale for the Realme GT NEO 3T is scheduled for 23rd September, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and Mainline channels.