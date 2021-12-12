New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its latest flagship GT 2 Pro smartphone soon. The company said that the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s next-gen chipset - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphone is expected to have 1 TB storage. Realme is yet to reveal specifications about the device. However, various leaks about the device are pouring in. Apart from that, the company is also yet to announce the official launch date of the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Here are the expected specification and features of the premium device:

Display: The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come with a 6.8-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display of the phone is expected to have WQHD+ (2960×1440 pixels) resolution, and the device may carry an OLED panel.

Battery: The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that might also add some weight to the device, and if the leaks are to be believed, then the device will support 125W fast charging.

Camera: According to the leaks, then the Realme GT 2 Pro camera module is inspired by Google’s old-gen Nexus 6P that launched in 2015. Further leaks suggest that the device will be equipped with two 50-megapixel cameras and a GR lens. At the front, the Relame GT 2 pro may have a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Price: If leaks are to be believed, then the alleged pricing of the smartphone may start at $799, which is roughly Rs 60,000 for the base model.

Processor: The company has confirmed the processor of the device, and the Relame GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 software. The device will have 12GB of RAM capacity with 3GB of expanded RAM. The most expensive variant of the device may feature 1TB of storage.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen