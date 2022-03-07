New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Realme is all set to launch the Realme C35 smartphone and a bunch of other devices on Monday, March 7. The smartphone makers had announced the launch date a few days ago via Twitter. Following the smartphone launch Realme will also introduce TechLife Watch S100 and Buds S100 a few days later on March 10.

According to the Twitter announcement, the Realme C35 launch in India will take place at 12:30 pm in a virtual event on their official website. After the phone is unveiled, it is likely to be sold in Indian markets via Flipkart. Check Specifications and Price of Realme C35 here.

Realme C35: Specifications

As per the company, Realme C35 will be equipped with a 50 MP AI triple camera. letting users detailed and exquisite images. It also comes with a first FHD 6.6-inches screen in the Realme C series line-up. The Realme C35 is also the thinnest and lightest smartphone in the Cseries range, with an 8.1 mm build and a lightweight 187g body.

Realme C35 comes powered by Unisoc T616 octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB RAM, and offers 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB using the dedicated card slot. The phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera that comprises of 50MP primary sensor, 2MP sensor, and a 2MP depth camera.

On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie camera. Realme has loaded the phone with a 5000mAh battery that supports an 18W fast charging via a USB Type C port. Other features on the phone are a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlocks, headphone jack, and Infrared.

Realme C35: Expected price

Although the smartphone makers haven't revealed the original price of Realme C35 in India yet. As per the price of Realme C35 in Thailand which is THB 5,799 the India price of the phone can be around Rs 13,350.

Posted By: Ashita Singh