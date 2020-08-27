Realme C15 has 6.5 inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD which provides an aspect ratio of 20:9 which will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Realme C15, which was launched last week along with Realme C12, will go on its first sale in India on Thursday. The sale, which will be held via realme.com and Flipkart, will begin at noon on Thursday. The smartphone, however, will be made available in offline stores from September 3.

Realme C15 Features and Specifications:

The Realme C15 has 6.5 inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD which provides an aspect ratio of 20:9 which will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Realme C15 runs on MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which also powers the Realme C11 which is also paired up with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM.

The Realme C15 will have a long battery life as the smartphone will be available via 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging. The smartphone, however, will run on Android 10-based Realme UI. The Realme C15 will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme C15 offers up to 64 GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable via micro SD card up to 256GB and the company has also provided a dedicated slot for it. It will also have 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi, a Micro-USB port and GPS/ A-GPS for connectivity options.

For those who are interested in photography, the Realme C15 will be available with a quad-rear camera setup. According to the company, the quad-rear camera setup will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel retro lens. If you are more interested in selfies, then you should know that the Realme C15 is also available with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Realme C15 Price:

In India, the 3GB + 32GB storage model of the Realme C15 is available at a price of Rs 9,999 only while the 4GB RAM model is available for Rs 10,999. The Realme C15 will be available in two colours in India -- Power Blue and Power Silver and its first online sale will begin on Thursday at noon via realme.com and Flipkart. In offline stores, it will be available in India from September 3.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma