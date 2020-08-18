New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Realme C12, Realme C15 and Realme Buds Classic will be launched in India via a special online event on Tuesday, August 18. The launch of Realme C12 and Realme C15 will be the new addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's budget-friendly C series. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 are also expected to be launched under the budget segment. The Realme has already launched these two smartphones in Indonesia. Along with C12 and C15, Realme will also launch Realme Buds Classic. The launch event will be live-streamed on Realme official website and Realme YouTube channel.

Realme C12 and Realme C15 Expected Price:

Realme has not revealed the price tags for its Realme C12 and Realme C15 models in India. However, the Realme C12 was launched in Indonesia for IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs. 9,600) for 3GB + 32GB model. Realme C12 is available in two colour options - Marine Blue and Coral Red.

The company had launched Realme C15 at IDR 1,999,000 (around Rs 10,100) for the 3GB + 64GB variant and IDR 2,499,000 (around Rs 12,700) for the 4GB + 128GB variant in Indonesia. The mid range 4GB + 64GB variant was priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,100).

In India, Realme is expected to keep the Indian prices of Realme C15 and Realme C12 somewhere near to the Indonesian prices.

Realme C12 specifications

The dual-sim Realme C12 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, Realme C12 comes with 3GB RAM. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with a triple rear camera setup - a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. A fingerprint sensor is also given on the rear side of the phone.

Realme C15 specifications

The Realme C15 also runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of RAM. It has a 6.5-inch Mini-drop (720x1,600 pixels) display also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Realme C15 has a four rear cam setup - a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP black and white sensor and another 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It has an 8MP front camera for clicking better and low-light selfies. It is also powered by a 6,000mAh battery 18W fast charging support.

