The Realme C11 (2021) features a single rear camera, with a good-for-the-price 5,000mAh battery. It also includes an octa-core SoC which is paired with 2GB of RAM and comes with up to 256GB of expandable storage.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Realme C11’s 2021 edition has been launched by the Chinese smartphone major in India. This is the second edition of the Realme C11, which was first launched last year. Given that it has been projected as a budget smartphone, the specifications of the 2021 edition are slightly inferior to its last year’s counterpart.

Realme C11 (2021) – price in India

Realme C11 (2021) price is available in India at Rs. 6,999 for its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The device comes in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours. Launched already in the countries of south east Asia, the device is reportedly being sold at its cheapest in India.

Realme C11 (2021) specifications

The smartphone comes with a single 8-megapixel camera along with a flashlight. The device also sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 2GB of RAM, the smartphone runs on Android 11. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes packed with a 5,00 mAh batter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a 32 GB internal storage with can be expanded up to 256 Gb via a microSD card in a dedicated slot.

In terms of the design, look and feel, the smartphone looks similar to its 2020 Realme C11 counterpart, with specifications downsized to lower down the pricing in the Indian market.

