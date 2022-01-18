New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Realme is all set to launch the Realme 9i smartphone in India today, January 18. The smartphone is yet another affordable addition by the company under its number series. Tech enthusiasts have long been waiting for the unveiling of the smartphone- which was launched in Vietnam first. The Realme 9i series is the successor to Realme 8i that was launched in India last year. It can be an interesting choice for people in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

Here's all you need to know about the latest smartphone

Realme 9i expected price in India:

Realme 9i could be launched in India at a price between Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,499, according to a recent leak. However, in Vietnam the phone was launched for VND 6,290,000 which equals to around Rs 20,500 in the Indian currency. The confirmed price will only be revealed at the launch event.

Realme 9i biggest highlight:

The biggest highlights of the Realme 9i are its Qualcomm Snapdragon 680-processor, a display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a battery of 5000mAh capacity with 33W charging support.

Realme 9i Display

Realme 9i is expected to launch with a 6.6" LCD touchscreen with Full HD plus IPS resolution. The display has a punch-hole at the top left corner of the smartphone.

Realme 9i Camera

Realme 9i has three cameras on the back which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, the smartphone will have a 16 MP camera with the left-aligned hole-punch cutout in the display for easy selfies.

Realme 9i Dimensions/Build

The Realme 9i is reportedly 8.4mm thick and weighs 190 grams. The smartphone is made of a plastic body.

Other specifications:

Realme 9i is expected to be launched in two variants 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB. You can add to this storage using a microSD card of up to 1TB.

