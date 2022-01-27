New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is gearing up for the launch of the Realme 9 series, as the company confirmed the development of the Realme 9 Pro series in India. The series will include two smartphones -- Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro Plus. The series comes as a successor for Realme 8 Pro and will support 5 G connectivity. However, the company is yet to reveal other specifications and India-specific launches.

Taking to Twitter, the brand wrote, "The realme9Pro+ comes equipped with not just MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, but also many more upgraded camera+battery features to enhance your overall smartphone experience."

As per tipster OnLeaks with publication SmartPrix has revealed the renders of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus. If leaks are to be believed then, the Realme 9 Pro Plus will be equipped with triple rear cameras and three colourways - Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue, and Midnight Black. On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro will also come with a triple rear camera set up, and the smartphone will be available in three colours.

Realme 9 Pro specifications:

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.59-inch display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and 120Hz refresh rate. Realme 9 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and will have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. Relame 9 Pro will have a 16-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. The phone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 9 Pro Plus specification:

Realme 9 Pro Plus is expected to feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 920 chipset and has up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is expected to have a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, and a 16-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. Realme 9 Pro Plus is expected to come with a smaller 4,500mAh battery unit and will support fast charging.

