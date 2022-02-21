New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The wait is finally over as Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G Sale will begin in India today, starting February 21. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available on sale from 12 pm onwards on the company's website realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. Various discounts are being given on the purchase of the phone on e-commerce sites. Here's all you need to know about Realme's recently launched color-changing smartphone.

Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G: Price

Realme 9 Pro + 5G smartphone has been introduced for sale price of Rs 24,999 for (6+128GB), Rs 26,999 for (8+128GB) and Rs 28,999 for (8+256GB). After discount, the price of Realme 9 Pro + 5G for (6+128GB) can be reduced to Rs 22,999 and so on for other GB ranges. You can also buy the phone at a standard EMI of Rs 4,167.

Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G: Discount

A discount of Rs 2,000 can be availed by customers on the purchase if they make payment via HDFC Bank Debit or Credit Cards.

Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G: Specifications

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a light shift design, which gives the back of the smartphone a color-changing effect. It also has RAM expansion technology. The phone works on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 60W charger. Further, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is supported by the Sony IMX766 sensor and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

In terms of optics, Realme 9 Pro Plus has 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP front camera.

Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G: Colour options

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes in three colours; Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha