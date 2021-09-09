Realme launched Realme 8s,8i, and Realme Pad at today's launch event. Check the unveiled prices and specifications and more.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Realme launched its several new products today at the Realme product launch at 12:30. Realme introduced new 5G smartphones, Realme Pad, and 2 Bluetooth speakers in the event. The theme of the launch event was 'Leap to infinite possibilities. The launched products will be made available on the website of Realme, Flipkart, and Realme stores for their customers however, their availability dates for each product is different.

Giving an extension to Real me 8 series smartphones, Realme launched Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i 5G phones. In the launch event Real me makers unveiled the price of Realme 8s, Realme 8i, Realme pad, Realme Cobble speakers, and Pocket speakers. In the duration of the Realme launch today, the makers also hinted that their Realme 9 series of smartphones will get released in the year 2022. Meanwhile, take a look at unveiled prices, new features, and the availability dates of the products launched today.

Realme 8s 5G (First sale on- 13 September at 12 pm)

-Launch Price for Realme 8s 5G for its 6GB+128 GB variant is Rs 17,999 and for 8GB+128 GB variant is Rs 19,999. and for customers ordering from Flipkart, the phone will be available at massive discounts as the 6GB +128 GB variant will be available at Rs12,599 while the 8GB+128GB variant will be available at Rs 13,999.

- Realme 8s will come in two colors that are Universe Blue and Universe Purple. The 8s model will offer a Dimensity of 810 5G processor and a 64MP Night scope camera with up to 13GB dynamic RAM and 90Hz Ultra smooth Display and 33W Dart charge and also with powerful inbuilt 5000mAh Massive battery.

Realme 8i 5G ( First sale on- 14th September at 12 pm)

-Launch Price for Realme 8i 5G for its 4GB+64GB variant is Rs 13,999 and for 6GB+128GB variant is Rs 15,999. An additional Rs 100 discount will be given to HDFC and ICICI bank cardholders.

- Realme 8i will come in two colors that are Space Black and Space Purple. The 8i model will have an Helio G96 processor that is powered by Media Tek and has 50MP AI Triple Camera that comes with a 120 Hz Ultra smooth display and up to 11GB dynamic RAM and 18W fast charge. The Realme 8i has a powerful inbuilt battery of up to 5000mAh.

Realme Pad ( First sale on- 16th September at 12 pm)

- Launch Price for Realme Pad for its 3+32GB Wifi variant is Rs 13,999 and for its 3+32G 4GLTE+WiFi is Rs 15,999 and for 4+64GB 4G LTE+Wifi is Rs 17,999. However, for HDFC and ICICI card users an additional discount of Rs 1000 will be given.

-Realme Pad comes in two different colors is Real Grey and Real Gold. The first RealME Pad has a 6.9 Ultra-slim and light design with Dolby Atmos quad speakers and an Immersive Display+10.4" WUXGA. The Realme Pad also has an Helio G80 Gaming processor and a powerful inbuilt 7100mAh Mega Battery.

Realme Cobble and Pocket Speakers (First sale on-15th September at 12 pm)

-Launch price for Realme CObble Bluetooth speakers is Rs 17,99 and for Flipkart users, it is Rs 1,499. The launch Price for Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speakers is Rs 1,099 and for Flipkart customers, it will be Rs 999.

- The Realme Cobble Speakers come in two colors that are Metal Black and Electric Blue while the Realme Pocket Bluetooth speakers come in Dessert Grey and Classic Black.

Posted By: Ashita Singh