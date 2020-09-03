he new smartphones aim to challenge with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro series which offers almost similar features in its smartphones.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Smartphone manufacturer Realme on Thursday officially launched the Realme 7 series in India. The new series includes two smartphones, the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 pro.

The new smartphones from Realme are an upgrade from the Realme 6 series and feature a hole-punch display design and quad-camera at the back. The new smartphones aim to challenge with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro series which offers almost similar features in its smartphones.

Specifications:

Realme has launched Realme 7 with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD+2400 x 1080-pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart fast charging.

While the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display. The company also claimed that the Realme 7 Pro comes with 98-percent NTSC colour gamut. Realme 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner while connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology.

Camera:

The Realme 7 comes with a quad camera at the back with a 64-MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-MP sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. While at the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens

Realme 7 Pro also comes with similar camera features as Realme 7. The only difference Realme 7 Pro has in the camera department is at the front, where the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens.

Price:

The Realme has launched Realme 7 at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model while the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 16,999 in the Indian market. The first flash sale is scheduled for September 10 at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com.

While the Realme 7 Pro starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The first flash sale is scheduled for September 14 at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Posted By: Talib Khan