Realme 10 Pro Series Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Price And Specifications Here

With a huge fan base for versatile phones, the Chinese phone manufacturer Realme has announced that it would be launching its 10 Pro series in India on December 8. With this, there have been many speculations that it could be a budget smartphone with a curved display.

There have been multiple speculations about the specifications, features, and price of the Realme 10 Pro series, here’s what we are expecting from the smartphone.

Realme 10 Pro And 10 Pro Plus Specifications:

The Realme 10 Pro is speculated to feature a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display along with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz. The device would be running on the Realme UI 4.0 powered by Android 13. Some reports also suggest that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. The phone also features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Talking about the optics, the phone would see a dual camera setup with a 108MP primary camera supported by a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

On the other hand, the top-notch Realme 10 Pro Plus could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and will run on Realme UI 4.0 powered by Android 13. It will have 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. A 5,000mAh battery inside the Realme 10 Pro Plus supports 67W fast charging.

The phone has a triple camera setup, with a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus Price And Availability:

With no official statements made by Realme, the company is expected to launch the phones with some impressive prices. As per Chinese prices, Realme 10 Pro's 8GB RAM and 128GB version cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 23,000), while the former has 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage (approx Rs 19,500).