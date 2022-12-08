Realme 10 Pro Plus Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset; Check Other Details Here

Realme in a live stream has launched its mid-range 10 Pro series with two trims in India, namely Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. With the launch of Realme 10 Pro Plus (high-end trim), the company has made it evident that it is trying to make more versatile phones with impressive features at affordable prices.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Specifications:

The top-end trim of the series, Realme 10 Pro Plus will come with a 6.7-inch 10-bit curved OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz. The phone has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and a maximum brightness of 800 nits.

The smartphone is launched with an impressive 5,000mAh battery with the support of 67W fast charging. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset along with the same LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage as offered in Realme 10 Pro. The phone will run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 software.

The phone has dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, and USB Type-C as connectivity options. A 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and more are also included.

When it comes to optics, there is a difference between it and the Realme 10 Pro. The smartphone has a triple camera setup that includes a massive 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone also has a 16 MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls (similar to its siblings).

Realme 10 Pro Plus Price In India:

The top-notch phone in the Realme 10 Pro series will be available in three different variants, namely- 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage for Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 25,999, and 8 GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 27,999. Talking about the shades, the phone will be available in 3 colours- Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue.

The sale of Realme 10 Pro Plus will start on December 14, 2022, on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, Realme’s official website, and offline stores.