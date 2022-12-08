Realme 10 Pro Launched In India With Snapdragon 695 SoC; Check Price, Specifications Here

The much-awaited Relame 10 Pro series has been launched in India. As reported, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched two trims- Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ 5G. The phone was earlier launched in the Chinese market and has seen a tremendous response. The phone would be available for Indian customers on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores.

Realme 10 Pro Specifications:

The newly introduced Realme 10 Pro trim will feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ liquid crystal display (LCD

) along with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 680 nits. As announced the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC along with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage along with a 5,000mAh battery with a fast charging support of 33W. Additionally, the phone will run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, and USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a MicroSD card slot, dual stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor are some of the connectivity features.

In terms of optics, the phone features a dual camera setup with 108MP primary shooter and a 2 MP in-depth lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 16 MP punch-hole front camera.

Realme 10 Pro Price In India:

The recently added Realme 10 Pro which is added to the mid-range portfolio will be available in two trims- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage for Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage for Rs 19,999. In terms of colours, the phone will be offered in three colours- Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue. Notably, the phone would be available for purchase from December 16.