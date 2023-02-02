Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition To Launch On THIS Date; Check Expected Specs, Price Here

THE CHINESE smartphone maker Realme which earlier announced that it would be partnering with the popular soft drink brand Coca-Cola to launch the special edition Realme 10 Pro, has now announced an official date for the launch. The company would be launching the phone on February 10.

Notably, the company has already launched various limited-edition phones in partnership with major corporations such as Marvel. Last year, the business released the Thor Edition of the Realme GT Neo 3. Speaking of the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition, the smartphone could get an improved user interface along with different colour contrast that will attract more fans to the phone.

According to a report, the specifications of the Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro would be similar. Customers could get a 6.7-inch LCD Full HD display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the phone is likely to sport Snapdragon 695 5G. The Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro could come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as standard, as well as Realme UI 4.0, which is totally built on the latest Android 13, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.

The Coca-Cola variant of the Realme 10 Pro may be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. However, no official confirmation about the price and specifications has been made by the company.

"The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is the essence of Realme's design-forward mentality that breathes an air of freshness to yet another design-forward smartphone from Realme," Realme said in a recent press statement introducing the special edition phone.

It is interesting to note that Realme has announced the Realme 10 Pro in collaboration with Coca-Cola and not the Realme 10 Pro Plus. The Realme 10 series made its debut in December and the price of the Pro Plus phone starts from Rs 24,999.