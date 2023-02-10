Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition Launched In India With Customised UI; Check Price, Specifications Here

Realme, the prominent smartphone brand in the Indian market, has recently unveiled the Realme 10 Pro, a new edition of their popular smartphone. This time, the company has collaborated with Coca-Cola, one of the world's top soft drink companies, to bring the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition to India.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition features a one-of-a-kind design inspired by the legendary brand, with Coca-Cola red on the back and sides of the smartphone. The smartphone also features a distinctive Coca-Cola logo embossed on the rear, making it a true collector's item for Coca-Cola lovers.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Specifications:

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition features a 6.72-inch full HD+ LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. The gadget is powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G and includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is powered by the most recent version of Realme's own customised UI, which is based on Android 13.

The device is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and can last up to a day with a single charge. The smartphone also supports features like Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, and 5G connectivity.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition features a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 108-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera sensor. On the front, the device comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera for video calls and pictures.

The company has offered a special Coca-Cola box which has a customised Coca-Cola edition box and offers a limited number card, a customised SIM needle, DIY stickers, and Real Meow Coca Cola Figure.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition What's New:

The company has provided a metal-like back with a scratch-resistant shell and an aluminum frame, as well as a new lock screen, redesigned system icons, bottle opening notifications, and, of course, the Coca-Cola ringtone.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Price In India:

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is priced at Rs. 20,999 in India and will be available for purchase starting from February 14th on Realme's official website and on Flipkart across the country. The phone would be available in single trim of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option.