Realme has launched its Realme 10 globally with MediaTek Helio G99 4G. Indian confirmations are still awaited.

By Ashish Singh
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:12 PM IST
Realme 10 Launched With MediaTek Helio G99 Processor; Check Price And Specifications Here

Chinese phone maker Realme, which is based in Shenzhen, has announced its mid-range smartphone Realme 10 on social media. The phone will have 4GB RAM, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and a dual camera setup. However, there are no official confirmations about the arrival date in India and the price.

Realme 10 Specifications:

The all-new Realme 10 will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ with a refresh rate panel of 90 Hz. Not only limited to it, but the company has also provided security for the screen by adding Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 4G in collaboration with a 5000mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support. Notably, there is no 5G on the role. However, the company is claiming the phone will work faster and will consume 20% less power.

Talking about the optics, the phone features a dual camera setup including a 50 MP primary shooter and a 2 MP B&W camera. For selfies and video calls, the company has provided a 16 MP front camera.

Realme 10 Price:

In terms of availability, the company has announced that the smartphone will be offered in three different variants- 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM, and 8GB RAM model. However, storage options will vary to the customer's requirements.

Prices are as follows:

-4GB RAM + 64GB storage: $229 (roughly Rs 18,700)
-4GB RAM + 128GB storage: $249 (roughly Rs 20,300)
-6GB RAM + 128GB storage: $269 (roughly Rs 21,900)
-8GB RAM + 128GB storage: $279 (roughly Rs 22,800)
-8GB RAM + 256GB storage: $299 (roughly Rs 24,400)

However, Indian people will have to wait for the official date and official price.

