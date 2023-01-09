Realme 10 4G Launched In India With MediaTek G99 Chipset; Check Price, Specifications And More

After Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 12 series in India, its China-based competitor launched the Realme 10 4G in India. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus were launched in India recently. Notably. The phone would sit in between the entry-level and mid-range smartphones with its 4G offering and the dual camera setup paired with MediaTek's processor.

Realme 10 4G Specifications:

The Realme 4G features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek G99 chipset, as well as up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is driven by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, allowing it to be charged in half in just 28 minutes.

In terms of style, it adopts the same style as its older siblings. The phone has a single speaker, a Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. A SIM card slot and volume rockers are located on the sides.

The phone's optics include a dual-tone rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. A 16-megapixel camera is included on the phone for selfies and video calls.

Realme 10 4G Price In India:

The base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage edition of the Realme 10 4G will cost Rs 13,999, while the top 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will set you back Rs 16,999. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart and the official Realme outlets starting January 15 at midnight.

The phones also get plenty of bank offers and with that, the early consumers may purchase the smartphone for either Rs 12,999 or Rs 15,999.