Realme 10 4G India Launch Date Confirmed; Everything You Need To Know About The Phone

DAYS after the global launch, the Chinese technology brand Realme will launch its Realme 10 4G in India on January 9, 2023. This came after a Flipkart landing page reveals the look of the phone including some specifications and the launch date of the phone. Notably, the phone will be available for purchase starting from 12:30 PM on the above-mentioned date.

Realme 10 4G Specifications:

The Realme 10 4G will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED along with a refresh rate panel of 90 Hz and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with the 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 33 Watt fast charging support. The phone will run on Realme UI 4.0 which is based on the latest Android 13. The phone supports Hi-Res Audio and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme has announced that the phone will be based on the light particle design and weigh only 178 grams with the dimensions of 159.9 × 73.3 × 7.95 mm.

In terms of connectivity, the device will include Dual SIM, 4G, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 8.3, GPS, Glonass, and Beidou.

In terms of optics, the smartphones will sport a dual rear camera set up with a 50 MP primary shooter along with a 2 MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone will sport a punch hole-designed 16MP sensor.

Realme 10 4G Price And Availability:

The much-awaited smartphone will reportedly be priced at around Rs 14,000 in India. However, the company has made no official announcements on the price so far. The phone may make an entry into the nation with Clash White and Rush Black.