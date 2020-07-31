New Delhi | Varun Sharma: Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and keeping in mind the current scenario a lot of you against your will might have to celebrate this day away from your siblings. A festival like Raksha Bandhan is all about the connection you share with your siblings. While everyone is taking extra precautions to stay indoors and keeping their loved one safe amid the coronavirus crisis, one thing which could keep the spirit of the festival alive is gifts. Everyone loves gifts and they wait for special events like these to get pampered.

While traditionally Raksha Bandhan is all about how brothers take an oath to keep their sisters safe and happy, at the back of the mind there is also excitement which girls and boys share as to what will be their Rakhi gift this year. Yes, you read it right both girls and boys. Thanks to our generous sisters we boys also end up getting coveted gifts.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, a lot of people are opting out to buy gifts from e-commerce portals. So what should be the ideal gift which you can buy for your sibling for Raksha Bandhan, if you haven't zeroed down the options don't worry we have prepared a list for you which you can check as the potential options for your loving sister and brother.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

A stylish tablet which can be used for both work and play is something you can consider as a gift option for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with an immersive display, unibody metal design and an S Pen is an option to look at. It offers a 10.4-inch screen with narrow bezels and weighs around 467 gm.

It comes with dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG, so all your movie buffs can get a surround sound feel while watching your favourite movie. It provides 13 hours of playtime on a single charge and is available in three colours to choose from.

Price: 4/64 GB LTE variant: 31,999 | Wi-Fi Version: 27,999

Skullcandy Hesh3 Wireless Headphones:

From music to movies to podcasts to binge-watching, this headphone will be your companion in all this. It comes with a 22 hour of battery life and in case of emergency, a quick charge of 10 minutes can give you up to four hours of wireless playtime. It fits nicely and has adequate padding both around the ear and on top of the band too. These headphones have an inbuilt microphone for taking calls and have a collapsible design so that it can easily fit in your drawers.

Price: 5,980 (As on Amazon.in)

GoPro Hero8 Black:

Capturing an outdoor adventure smoothly is what all GoPro devices are Pro in but don't go just by that when it comes to capturing video for all your vloggers and aspiring creators out there this is the best in the class available to you. Hero8 has a reimagined shape and is more pocketable then before.

Now a lot more can be done with it by adding accessories like flashes, microphone, LCD screens and a lot more. You will love the time-lapse videos captured by Hero8 as it captures them at 4K, 2.7k 4:3, 1440por 1080p and all of these processes in-camera. Don't worry about the sound as now it offers crisper, clearer audio quality with a new front mic location and improved algorithms that can filter out wind noise. With Hero8 GoPro you can expect a new level of smooth capturing of video as it has three levels - on, high and boosts and with these capturing videos just got smoother.

Price: 33,100

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker:

These compact speakers are one powerhouse when it comes to sound so don't go by the size of them.

These waterproof speakers produce big, crisp sound along with elegant bass, thanks to its frequency of 80 to 20 kHz for that. On a single charge, it provides a 10-hour music playout. If you are planning to carry it out with you don't worry about the dust and splashes as these are fully waterproof. They have dual speaker systems and though it's a single unit it can be paired with another Wonderboom speaker to double the sound output.

Price: 4,999 (As on Amazon.in)

Hero Bike - LECTRO ESSENTIA TX 27.5:

Riding a bicycle has always been fun be it during childhood days or now when you are young. The fun remains the same it’s the purpose which changes as we use to ride bicycles as kids for just fun while the youth do it for both fun and fitness. Especially now when open-air is getting preference over enclosed gyms, bicycles aka bikes are being picked up as the new fitness tool. Hero Lectro Essentia TX 27.5 is an electric bike made up of an alloy frame and has 4 different modes for cycling i.e. pedal, cruise, pedelec and throttle.

The benefit of an electric bike over a regular one is that when you are tired after a long cycling session you can just glide to your destination without pedalling and burning out your energy further. This bike gives 30 km of coverage per charge and maximum speed is 25 km/hr.

Price: 21,000

Garmin Vivomove 3:

A smartwatch is praised by all these days to look at as a gift option. While gyms are closed and people are staying indoors and for all fitness enthusiasts that means keeping a regular tab on their fitness goals. Vivomove 3 is a hybrid smartwatch which has a hidden touchscreen display.

Design-wise it looks smart and has real watch hands as an option too. All your notifications will be delivered to your wrist easily. Apart from all the features which Garmin offers like, GPS tracker, heartbeat calculator, pulse tracker, fitness activities etc. the battery life is something which gives this watch an extra edge as it has five days’ backup in smart mode and an additional week in watch mode.

Price: 26,290.

Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4:

Portable Gaming Consoles are a big hit among the youth, while the mobile phone comes very handy for gaming but this console can take your playing experience to a better level. You can connect your android phone with it and play along the downside of Amkette gamepad is that it can't be connected with iPhone. It comes with two modes - instant play mode on Android and Native. HID mode on all android phones. Games like PUBG, Asphalt 9, Minecraft etc can be played on it. You just have to load your android phone on the secure clamp and its game on.

Price: 2099 (As on Amazon.in)

Apple Airpods:

When it comes to Bluetooth earphones these Apple Airpods are a good option to consider. We could have suggested the OnPlus Buds too but they won't be available soon and we don't want you to hold your gift for that.

Airpods deliver an unparalleled wireless headphone experience, easily connect with all your devices and provide a rich and high-quality sound experience. Keeping in mind the current work from the home atmosphere they can come in really handy during those long office calls. They are super light and you won't feel that you are wearing them. They provide 5 hours of listening time and 3 hours of speaking time on a single charge. And above all that they look cool to wear.

Price: 13,599 (As on Amazon.in)

ZEB-PG 20000 PD Power Bank:

A power bank is a very useful device and it is used a lot these days. You need a power bank which can provide enough juice to your multiple electronic devices. This one has 20,000 mAh backup with a digital display which will show the charge remaining in the bank. You can charge 2 devices at a time.

It has a fast charge feature which will help your devices to charge up quickly. Weight wise it is slightly on the heavy side as it weighs 455 gm but you don't have to worry about recharging your mobile for a few days for sure.

Price: 4319 (As on Zebronics.com)

Saregama Carvaan:

A perfect gift for people who love old retro songs. Saregama Carvaan is a compilation of more than 5,000 Hindi songs from legends like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman.

These songs are pre-loaded in this device and Cong info is visible on the LCD screen while it is played. It comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours. Apart from that, it does come with Bluetooth connectivity in case you want to play your collection through it.

Price: 5,985 (As on Amazon.in)

The article has been written by Varun Sharma (Head, Social Media, Jagran New Media).

