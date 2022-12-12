Quordle Puzzles For December 12: Test Your Vocabulary Here

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 12:24 PM IST
With the objective of expanding your vocabulary and making learning new words that are popular on the Internet enjoyable, a new game called Quordle has become way more popular than expected. People have been raving about and loving the Wordle-based game all throughout.
Notably, a quordle is four times more challenging than the existing wordle games which makes it even more fun. In this game, a user will get six chances to guess the five-letter words with the given hints.
So are you ready to test your basic knowledge and vocabulary:
Quordle Clues For December 12:
Word 1 begins with a 'N'
Word 2 begins with a 'S'
Word 3 begins with a 'T'
Word 4 begins with a ‘A’
Word 5 begins with a ‘B’
Hint 2:
Word 1 ends with a 'A'
Word 2 ends with a 'E'
Word 3 ends with a 'R'
Word 4 ends with a 'E'
Word 5 ends with a ‘Y’
Hint 3:
Word 1: The first word is among the very well known sports bike series in India as well as abroad.
Word 2: A word which denotes innovation in technology, travel, and mystery which science is always curious about.
Word 3: The other word which means to reduce the thickness towards one end.
Word 4: A company which produces the world's most safest handsets.
Word 5: This word is used to denote something which is trendy and viral.
-
-
-
-
Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to discover today’s Quordle answers.
-
-
-
-
-
Answers to the hurdles aforementioned hints are:
1. Ninja
2. Space
3. Taper
4. Apple
5. Buzzy