Quordle Puzzles For December 12: Test Your Vocabulary Here

With the objective of expanding your vocabulary and making learning new words that are popular on the Internet enjoyable, a new game called Quordle has become way more popular than expected. People have been raving about and loving the Wordle-based game all throughout.

Notably, a quordle is four times more challenging than the existing wordle games which makes it even more fun. In this game, a user will get six chances to guess the five-letter words with the given hints.

So are you ready to test your basic knowledge and vocabulary:

Quordle Clues For December 12:

Word 1 begins with a 'N'

Word 2 begins with a 'S'

Word 3 begins with a 'T'

Word 4 begins with a ‘A’

Word 5 begins with a ‘B’

Hint 2:

Word 1 ends with a 'A'

Word 2 ends with a 'E'

Word 3 ends with a 'R'

Word 4 ends with a 'E'

Word 5 ends with a ‘Y’

Hint 3:

Word 1: The first word is among the very well known sports bike series in India as well as abroad.

Word 2: A word which denotes innovation in technology, travel, and mystery which science is always curious about.

Word 3: The other word which means to reduce the thickness towards one end.

Word 4: A company which produces the world's most safest handsets.

Word 5: This word is used to denote something which is trendy and viral.

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to discover today’s Quordle answers.

Answers to the hurdles aforementioned hints are:

1. Ninja

2. Space

3. Taper

4. Apple

5. Buzzy