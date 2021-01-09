PUBG Release Date: The makers of the royal battle game had hinted that PUBG will be relaunched in India in December.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The central government had banned several Chinese apps, including popular mobile game Player Unknown's Battleground (PUBG), citing security issues last year after the deadly Galwan Valley clash. However, the makers of the battle royal game later announced that PUBG will make a return in India, leaving mobile gamers excited.

The makers of the game had hinted that PUBG will be relaunched in India in December. However, the popular mobile game has still not been relaunched and if the latest reports are to be believed, then gamers in India will not be able to play PUBG again anytime soon.

According to media reports, an online publication had filed an RTI, asking the central government about the relaunch of PUBG. However, the government replied that no official meeting has been scheduled between it and the makers of the PUBG regarding the relaunch of the royal battle game. This shows that PUBG will not be relaunched in India anytime soon.

"MeitY does not ban any App. However blocking of specified Apps was done under the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and its Rules namely Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking Access of Information by the Public) Rules, 2009. Section 69A of the Act provides for a penalty to intermediaries for non-compliance of the blocking order. However, no penalty is prescribed for individual users of such Apps," the Centre replied in the RTI, as reported by India.com.

Meanwhile, India's apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had last month said that it is not in favour of relaunch of PUBG in the country "until legislations are in place for such online games".

During a meeting last month, the NCPCR had "strongly recommended" against the relaunch of PUBG until the central government forms appropriate legislations for such games in India.

"It was an internal meeting and prima facie, the NCPCR is not in favour of recommending such games in the country," NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

PUBG and 118 Chinese mobile apps banned by the Centre in September 2020 following the deadly Galwan Valley clash with China in eastern Ladakh. While banning the apps, the Centre had said they are "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma