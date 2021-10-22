New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Krafton is all set to launch PUBG: New State in over 200 countries, including India. This news came after the South Korean company launched Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMI). The new game will launch globally next month, that is, on November 11, 2021. The battle-royal game will be available for both iOS and Android users.

So far, PUBG: New State has received more than 50 million pre-registrations after the announcement earlier this year. In the recent event, Krafton said that PUBG: New State will debut as a "free-to-play mobile game in 17 different languages worldwide".

Currently, the game is undergoing few testing and will finally be tested on October 29 and October 30, involving players from 28 countries, namely Hong Kong, Bahrain, Japan, Cambodia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Nepal, Oman, Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Maldives, Myanmar, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Turkey, the UAE, and Yemen.

Here's how to pre-register for PUBG: New State

Step 1: Visit the Play Store or App Store and search for PUBG: New State.

Step 2: Click on 'Pre-Registration or Pre-Order'

Please Note: Users who are pre-registered for the game can win exclusive benefits, including a free limited-edition vehicle skin.

About PUBG: New State

The game is set in the year 2051, giving the users the experience of a next-generation battle experience. It includes a gunplay system, all-new rendering technology and next-gen graphics.

Krafton CEO CH Kim, in a statement, said,“PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market. Krafton will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We're committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv