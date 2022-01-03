New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: PUBG New State is scheduled to get a new map in its next major update. Krafton, the PUBG new state maker announced in a new post that battle royale shooting game in mid-2022 will get a major update that will have a new map. Although, the real update is still far away, netizens shared the new screenshots that what might be expected.

“Although we have many updates and milestones in the works for next year, one of our biggest priorities in 2022 is to continue making updates and improvements so that we meet and exceed your expectations both on and off the Battlegrounds,” Krafton said in its new post.

The new map appears to be a slightly urban, semi-hill-like terrain that also features plains as well as plenty of buildings. The images suggest that the new terrain will be similar to PUBG: New State’s default Troi map which is known for its futuristic, post-apocalyptic look-and-feel.

When will PUBG: New State get its update?

PUBG: New State is also scheduled to get its first major updates in January and February months of this year. The game, which launched in India in November last year, is still new and could use some improvements to make it at par the games like PUBG Mobile, which was launched back in 2017.

“We also want to make sure to provide all our global Survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our Survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together,” Krafton said.

