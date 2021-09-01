PUBG: NewState's Pre-registrations now live in India for Android and iOS users. Scroll down to know the registration process.

New Delhi|Jagran Tech Desk: Gamers be ready! as game developer Krafton, announced about pre-registrations has started for its next battle royale game. The pre-registrations are open on Google Play store and other app stores for Android and iphone users. The latest title in the PUBG franchise is already available for players around the world from February. The new game in India came late as after the PUBG ban, the company was working on it's relaunch.The game later debuted the Indian market as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

"PUBG:New State will launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS platforms this year," annouced Krafton. Krafton has not announced any date for the launch of game yet.

How to register for NewState:PUBG?

Interested in the New State game, users can register themselves for the game . Visiting Google Play and other app staores from Android or IOS Phones gamers can register themselves.The registration will send them a reminder notification of when the game will get launched.The game will also auto-install on devices connected with Wi-Fi once users have pre-registered.

In the announcement made in february it was mentioned," PUBG: NewState will have familiar battle royale setting but it is set in 2051 an will include mpodern equipments in it."

New State will bring a new environment to the game, with a more urban setting. The new map, Troi, will also bring new weapons and vehicles which are different compared to the buggy and cars we know from PUBG Mobile. In recent modifications with game, Krafton has added a new weapon customisation feature in New State game that will let players to modify their guns and weapons right inside the match.

For the unversed, PUBG Mobile in India was banned in September last year because of their tie-up with Chinese company Tencet. But after a gap, the game was brought back to India as Krafton took over the it;s publishing and distribution rights. Now, the game has been running under this IT company.

