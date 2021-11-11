New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The makers of one of the most popular battle royale game PUBG has returned to India in a brand new avatar as the company, Krafton Games, launched the all-new PUBG: New State worldwide today for all Android and iOS users. However, the PUBG: New State will be made available for download from November 12.

The new PUBG New State will feature PC-grade graphics, dynamics, a new map, vehicles, and more. Additionally, the app supports in-app purchases, and the prices range from Rs 75 to Rs 8,900. It should be noted that the PUBG New State is currently available for pre-registration and users who have pre-registered for the game will get an exclusive vehicle skin for free and will be notified as soon as the game is made available for download.

Hello, Survivors!

Prepare your first steps into the Battlegrounds with this quick guide to get you started!



Download: https://t.co/UN0rjLpsVv#pubgnewstate pic.twitter.com/z1JfCdChPG — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 11, 2021

With the launch, PUBG New State also became the first PUBG branded game to be launched in India following the ban on the original PUBG Mobile last year due to security reasons. Earlier this year, the gaming company re-released PUBG mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for Indian servers only.

The PUBG: New State is nearly 1.4GB in size on Google Play Store. However, the size of the game may vary in iOS App Store. In order to download the PUBG New State, a user should have Android version 6 and above. Apart from that, Krafton had mentioned that the game would be available in 17 different languages globally.

PUBG studios, which has developed the original PUBG: Battlegrounds for PC and consoles, is the same company that has developed PUBG New State. Apart from that, the PUBG New State is based on Vulkan API to provide a stable and enhanced experience.

Last year in September, the Indian government banned 118 Chinese mobile apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG LITE citing a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity, defence, state security and public order.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen