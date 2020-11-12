PUBG Corporation says that PUBG Mobile India has been created specifically for the Indian market, with data privacy and the security of Indian gamers being top priority.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Bringing cheers to Indian mobile gamers ahead of Diwali, the makers of the popular online game Player Unknown's Battleground (PUBG) have confirmed that the battle royale game will return to India. The company has also said that they are making an India-specific version of the game which will be called PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Corporation says that PUBG Mobile India has been created specifically for the Indian market, with data privacy and the security of Indian gamers being top priority. The new game will maximize data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations, the company said. However, PUBG Corporation did not disclose the launch date of PUBG Mobile India.

Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players,” PUBG corporation said in an official statement.

The makers also said that regular audits and verification of the data storage systems that store the personal information of a user will be carried out in order to facilititate the safety of the personal data of Indian users.

PUBG Corporation has also said that it will be making improvements in in-game content and will also customise the game to reflect local needs. These changes include a virtual simulation training ground setting, clothing on new characters, and green hit effects instead of red.

The company also plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries. PUBG Corporation said it plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players.

With its parent company KRAFTON, Inc, PUBG Corporation plans to make investments worth USD 100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.

The Indian entity will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, e-sports, and game development, and will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service in addition to establishing a local office, the company said.

Posted By: Talib Khan