New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a piece of sad news for the gamers across the country, the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile LITE will stop working for the users in India, starting today, October 30, nearly two months after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced a ban on the gaming platforms -- PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile LITE -- in addition to 116 other apps over security threats from China.

The development was confirmed by the developer of the game in a Facebook post on October 29. The latest announcement comes days after a post on LinkedIn by PUBG Corp that triggered speculation about the battle royale-style games' likely return in India.

In the post on Facebook, the game's developer, Tencent Games, said that the company 'deeply regret this outcome', adding that 'protecting user data has always been a top priority for the company and they have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India'.

"Dear Fans, To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, “PUBG Mobile”) on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India", the Facebook post by PUBG Mobile reads.

In a third digital strike on China, the Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 China-linked mobile apps, including the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile LITE, saying these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity" of the country.

The move to ban Chinese apps came in wake of the stressed ties between India and China amid the ongoing tensions at the Line of Actual Control following the Galwan Valley clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

Meanwhile, FAU-G game that is being touted as PUBG Mobile's Indian alternative is gearing up for its official launch in the country next month. Earlier this week, the owner of the game and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the game which shows glimpses of Galwan Valley. However, an official date about the release of the game remains unclear at the moment.

Posted By: Talib Khan