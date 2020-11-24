PUBG Corporation is set to release PUBG Mobile India in the Indian market. Know how to make pre-registration for the exciting battleground game.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech desk: Wake up E-sports fans, the wait is finally over as the PUBG corporation is set to release PUBG Mobile India in the Indian market. Before the launch of the game in the country, the corporation has opened the pre-registration app for the gammers. According to a report published in India.com, the users can register for the battleground digital game via the TapTap application. The application is free for downloading several games and now it is allowing the pre-registration process for the popular game.

However, there is no official announcement made by PUBG mobile India yet. PUBG Corporation hasn’t authenticated TapTap's pre-registration process for its users. The users can try and apply for the pre-registration of the game by following some simple steps.

How to apply for pre-registration of PUBG Mobile

Step-1: The user will have to visit the TapTap website.

Step-2: Click on the APK link available on the TapTap site to go to the TapTap app directly.

Step-3: Now create a new account to login to TapTap application. The existing users can directly log in by using their credentials.

Step-4: Click on the search palet and search for PUBG Mobile India.

Step-5: Click on the PUBG Mobile India game from the available list.

The users can also download the battleground game from the website. But, the users find difficulty in the APK version of the game. However, the PUBG Mobile India website is currently featured on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube links stating, "Coming Soon".

On September 2, 2020 Government of India's crackdown on 118 China-linked applications including Pub G, had brought a huge shocker to the E-sports fans. Amidst the heightened tension between India and China after the Glwan valley clash, centre has banned several china-linked apps citing "sovereignty and security” issues.

Posted By: Srishti Goel