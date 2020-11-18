The creators had earlier this month confirmed that the game will return in India, its biggest market, under a new Indian subsidiary and as PUBG Mobile India.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Earlier this month, mobile gamers in India met with a real treat as reports confirmed the return of PUBG Mobile anytime soon. Now, there is another good news for them as it is now reported that their existing gamer IDs that they used for PUBG Mobile before it was banned, will be carried forward for PUBG Mobile India as well.

This means that gamers will not be required to create new ID when they start playing PUBG Mobile India and all their achievements, rewards, skins will be automatically carried forward.

PUBG Corporation and the parent company KRAFTON have been working with Microsoft to use the Microsoft Azure cloud services to host the PUBG Mobile game data.

PUBG shifted from Amazon Web Services to Microsoft Azure in October 2017 for the XBox version of the game, and it is now expected that all mobile, PC and console versions of the game will use Azure, if not already.

According to a report by Insider Sports, any gamer IDs that had already received a ban, will not be migrated for the PUBG Mobile India game.

Recently, creators of PUBG Mobile India released a teaser on the official YouTube channel. However it does not give any details about the game or when it will be launched, apart from what its icon may look like.

The creators had earlier this month confirmed that the game will return in India, its biggest market, under a new Indian subsidiary and as PUBG Mobile India. They had also said that PUBG Corp’s parent company KRAFTON plans to invest about USD 100 million (approx Rs 744 crore) in India.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta