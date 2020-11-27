Media reports suggest that the Indian gamers might not have to wait for too long as the makers will officially launch PUBG in the country by the first week of December.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Since the makers of the Player Unknown's Battleground (PUBG) confirmed that the battle royale game will return to India, mobile gamers in the country are eagerly waiting when will it be officially launched in the country.

Now latest media reports suggest that the Indian gamers might not have to wait for too long as the makers will officially launch the game in the country by the first week of December.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the makers of PUBG will release the game in December first week, following approval from the central government.

However, the game will initially be launched only for Android users and iOS users will likely have to wait a little longer to play the game once again, the Hindustan Times report claimed.

The development comes days after the Centre approved the official registration of PUBG India. Reports suggest that the mobile game has also been listed with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN).

Meanwhile, the pre-registration of PUBG Mobile in India has also begun and the users can register themselves via the TapTap application which is free for downloading games. Here's how the mobile gamers can apply for pre-registration of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1) Visit the TapTap website and click on the APK link available.

Step 2) You would now need to create a new account. However, existing users can directly log in by using their credentials.

Step 3) Now you would need to search for PUBG Mobile India from the available list.

PUBG and 117 mobile apps were banned by the Centre on September 2 amid tensions with China over the Galwan Valley clash. The government had cited "sovereignty and security" issues while banning the apps.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma