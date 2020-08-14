PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) is all set to mark India’s 74th Independence Day of 15th August with an exclusive in-game event, giving the gamers a golden chance to win crate coupons.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) is all set to mark India’s 74th Independence Day of 15th August with an exclusive in-game event, giving the gamers a golden chance to win crate coupons. The event is part of PUBG’s ‘Fabulous Journey’ addition, one of the newest additions into the popular game, with duration having already started from 10th of August and will last till 24th August. Other in-game prizes with the event will include the AG currency, skins, RP mission cards as well as the apparels for the gamers.

Taking part in the event

A gamer would need to complete daily PUBG missions as well as the quiz to earn the ‘Flips’. The said quiz will include the questions about Indian history of independence and the struggles related to it.

There are a total of nine Indian popular locations, such as Dal Lake, Victoria Memorial, and the Red Fort, with a total of six cards out for the winning. To get a reward, one would need to match two cards won one after another to get a reward. However, if the cards do not match, they will flip back.

Flips can be sent to the clan members as well

After collecting the rewards from one particular location from the ones mentioned above, a player can move to the next location on the go. Afterward, gamers will be available to send the flips to their clan members and friends as well who are not part of the clan in the first place.

PUBG Mobile has also uploaded a special video, titled, 'PUBG MOBILE Fabulous Journey' to promote and publicise its much-awaited event, which in its initial few of launch has been received well by the gamers all over the country.

AppAnnie, the developers of PUBG, claims to have reached 50 million downloads in India, with over 33 Million monthly active users as of June-2020.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma