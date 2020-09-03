New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk| There were rumours all around about PUBG ban and now it has happened. On Wednesday, India announced ban on additional 118 Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Lite.

Now you all must be wondering about what happens next? Is it a story similar to TikTok ban? What happens to already installed PUBG Mobile app on phone? We have all the answers to your question, check this out.

PUBG Ban in India: What happens next?

In few hours or a day or so, Apple and Google will get the government notification, after this they will remove PUBG from their app stores. People who have PUBG on their mobile phones will continue to have the app on their phones but it won't work because telecom companies will block PUBG connection to servers after receiving notice from the government.

But there is a good news as PUBG Mobile and PUBG Lite is banned, you can still play PUBG on PC, XBox or PS4.

PUBG and PUBG Mobile are two different games that are made by two different developers. The PUBG PC version belongs to Bluehole Studio based in Seoul, South Korea and a add on is that its' publisher is not Chinese.

How to play PUBG on PC?

Step 1: Download and install Steam on your PC.

Step 2: All you need is to buy PUBG which will cost you around Rs 999.

Step 3: You need at least Intel Core i5-4430 or AMD FX-6300 processor with 8GB of RAM, 64-bit Windows 7, DirectX version 11

Step 4: You need a minimum storage of 30 GB to play PUBG on your PC via Steam.

If your PC does not meet minimum criteria, you still have another option of PUBG Lite for PC. This version is free to play and is available on Windows for low-end-laptops.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma