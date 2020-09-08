The decision came in the backdrop of India imposing a ban on 118 additional Chinese-linked apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG LITE. The popular game is distributed in India by Tencent Holdings, which is a Chinese firm.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Opening the possibility of lifting the ban imposed on popular mobile games Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) Mobile and PUBG LITE, the PUBG Corporation on Tuesday has decided to stop authorising the game franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

"In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India," the company said in a statement, news agency IANS reported.

Now PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities of the game within India. "As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans," the statement added.

PUBG Mobile is the mobile version PUBG, an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company.

After the game gained immense popularity across the world, Chinese conglomerate Tencent joined hands with PUBG Corporation to market the product in China and other countries, including in India.

"PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company," the company further said.

The company said that it is working on the lines of the Indian government and is adamant to find a solution for its users in India. “We will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations", the company said.

In its third digital strike on China, India this month imposed a ban on 118 apps over national security concerns, including PUBG Mobile, Baidu and a couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.

The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.

Posted By: Talib Khan