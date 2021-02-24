It is also expected that the gamers will get drones, new powerful guns and bunkers in PUBG Mobile 2, which will make the game more interesting.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In delightful news for all the PUBG lovers across the globe, the makers of the royal battle game, Crafton, is planning to launch the sequel of PUBG Mobile, which will be named PUBG Mobile 2. Adding spark to the news report, a (now deleted) Weibo post, via PlayerIGN on Twitter, has claimed that the PUBG Mobile 2 will be launched next week with some new features. Earlier, several reports have stated that the game will be launched in June this year.

According to the post shared on Weibo, Android and iOS users will be able to play PUBG Mobile 2 game by next week. The post also stated that the makers have added a new map in the game and will appear in futuristic style. It is also expected that the gamers will get drones, new powerful guns and bunkers in PUBG Mobile 2, which will make the game more interesting. PUBG Mobile 2 will be available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store as well.

According to media reports, the beta version of PUBG Mobile 2 will be launched first, only then, the stable version will be released. However, Crafton has not yet shared any official information regarding the launch of PUBG Mobile 2. Another previous leak on Twitter suggested that version 2 of the royale game could include support for cross-platform capability across PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile. This means that the new version of the game might be playable in India too, where PUBG is not available to play.

The Centre, earlier in September last year, ordered a ban on additional 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Earlier in June last year, 104 Chinese apps were also banned in wake of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the clashes.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that all these mobile apps were a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity, India's defence, state security and public order. These apps have been banned keeping the security of Indian users in mind. It also said that a number of questions were arising regarding the data collected by these apps and it was decided to ban them keeping national security in mind.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan