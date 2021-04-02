The PUBG Lite will go down after two years of its launch globally. Read on to know from when is Krafton is bringing down the popular game.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bad news for all the PUBG gamers as PUBG Lite, a low-end version of the royale battle game, is officially going to shut down from April 29, 2021, globally. The news was confirmed by the developers via the official website. The PUBG Lite will go down after two years of its launch.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans with a fun way to stay safe," Krafton said.

The company further added that this was a tough decision and they regret informing their users. They further apologised for this abrupt ending of PUBG Lite and wished that users had a wonderful time with them.

In India, both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite was banned under Section 69A of the IT Act last year in September, along with the other Chinese apps, citing security reasons. However, the PC version was not banned, and it is still available for PUBG players. After this, PUBG Corporation withdrew its partnership with Tencent and announced that they would work with the Indian government to resolve this situation.

In India, PUBG enjoys almost 33 million users out of 50 million active players globally. PUBG Lite had over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. For unversed, PUBG Lite was launched in 2019 globally for the Android and PC users to play on the low-end version.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv